Harrison Township Trustees Office to consider changing how they handle poor relief applications

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Harrison Township Trustees Office could be changing how it will handle poor relief applications.

That's due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The township board will meet Monday to discuss a resolution.

Trustee Debbie Kirk wants to be able to accept applications by phone.

This will help ensure the health and safety of the trustees office and its clients.

The township board meets Monday at noon.