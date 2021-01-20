Harris' sorority sisters weigh in on historic inauguration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are celebrating the historic achievement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris is the country's first woman, and woman of color, to hold the office.

She's also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Commonly referred to as "AKA", the first black sorority was founded at Howard University, in Washington, D.C., in 1908.

The organization also celebrated 113 years on January 15th.

Today, the sorority is international with members, and chapters, across the world. That includes Alpha Eta Omega, the local chapter, in Terre Haute.

"We have over 300,000 members within our sorority," said Monique Allen, member, "and we're talking about all different countries, all different creeds, all different colors. So we are a group of strong, educated women."

With Harris' historic inauguration, Allen says it puts AKA on the map as one of their own is now among the nation's highest positions.

