Harmony couple receives car parade in celebration of 69th wedding anniversary

HARMONY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was a noisy Saturday afternoon outside the home of Jim and Mabel Gerber.

Family and friends held a car parade for the couple.

The Gerber’s celebrated 69 years of marriage.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping the family apart, but they are still celebrating from afar.

Family and friends tossed candy and toilet paper onto the lawn.

The couple shares a few words of advice about marriage.

”Live day by day. Do the best you can. Don’t live too fast, and put a lot of love in it.”

The Gerber’s raised six girls.

They’ve lived in Harmony, Indiana, for 53 years.