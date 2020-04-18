Harmony couple receives car parade in celebration of 69th wedding anniversary

HARMONY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was a noisy Saturday afternoon outside the home of Jim and Mabel Gerber.
Family and friends held a car parade for the couple.
The Gerber’s celebrated 69 years of marriage.
The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping the family apart, but they are still celebrating from afar.
Family and friends tossed candy and toilet paper onto the lawn.
The couple shares a few words of advice about marriage.
”Live day by day. Do the best you can. Don’t live too fast, and put a lot of love in it.”
The Gerber’s raised six girls.
They’ve lived in Harmony, Indiana, for 53 years.
