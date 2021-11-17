Hard Rock CEO makes a statement to Indiana Gaming Commission regarding Greg Gibson's Lucy Luck settlement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hard Rock made a statement in reference to Lucy Luck during Wednesday's meeting with the Indiana Gaming Commission.

News 10's Jon Swaner reports during Hard Rock's pitch to the gaming commission; the company said they are confident a settlement agreement would be in place if they receive the license.

Jon Lucas, Hard Rock's CEO, said he spoke with minority owner and Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson who made assurances of the settlement following Monday's meeting with the gaming commission.

The settlement process with Lucy Luck could impact the Hard Rock proposal. The casino would go on the same site as Gibson proposed for Lucy Luck's version of a Hard Rock casino.

The Indiana Gaming Commission said they would not issue a new license until the Lucy Luck situation is resolved.

HR says it is confident that the commission will get a settlement agreement in place if HR is named the licensee. Mr Lucas says he has spoke directly with the minority investor (Mr Gibson) and he has assured him of that. Monday’s meeting brought about this confidence. — Jon Swaner (@jonswaner) November 17, 2021

In June, News 10 reported the Indiana Gaming Commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license for Vigo County. In doing that, the application process reopened.

The commission, at the time, said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino. The commission also said casino operations were not fully funded.

On Monday, the commission met virtually and rejected a settlement offer from Lucy Luck.