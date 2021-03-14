Local runners club celebrate Pi Day!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is Pi day!

Not the sweet treat but, as in the mathematical constant for the ratio between the circumference of a circle and its diameter.

To celebrate Grand Traverse Pie Company teamed up with the Wabash Valley Road Runner club to hold a fun run for people of all walks of life to enjoy!

With a purchase folks also enjoyed a free slice of pie.

One runner talked with us about his love for running.

"There's always a reason to get out there and run. When you get it, the bug you do it," says Jerry Huxford.

The run was 3.14 miles.

The Wabash valley runners run every Tuesday night.

If you want to join just contact their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/WVRR.ORG