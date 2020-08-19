Happiness Bag receives $1,700 donation from local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kroc's Butcher Shop in Terre Haute gifted a check to Happiness Bag.

The check presentation happened on Wednesday afternoon. It was worth $1,700.

Kroc's says they hope to double or triple that in the upcoming years.

Happiness Bag said the money will help them with some of the changes they've had to make.

"Right now this money is going to support us with COVID and everything that's going on around it. I mean, we've been able to reopen our facilities...but on a limited basis," Judi Moan, from Happiness Bag said.

Kroc's says they hope to make this an annual event.