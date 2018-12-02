Clear

Happiness Bag offers Christmas Encounter

Kids and their families had the chance to make cookies with Santa’s elves, decorate ornaments and even visit with Santa.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Great Christmas Encounter at Happiness Bag went on Sunday.

Happiness bag employees say they want to give people a low cost, family oriented, sensory friendly option during the holiday season.

They say everyone should get the chance to get into the holiday spirit.

Happiness Bag Market Director Ashley Poff says, "We just want everybody to come here have fun and kind of get a little bit of Christmas spirit."

Happiness Bag reports it is in the process of planning more events like this all year round. These events are open to the public and everyone is welcome.

