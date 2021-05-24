Hangry? A new Terre Haute food vendor might have what you need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - A new vendor has opened up shop in Terre Haute.

The 'Hangry Shack' offers sweet treats. The vendor recently opened, and a ribbon-cutting was held on Monday.

The owner told News 10 the shack offers mini donuts. The flavors change weekly.

You can also grab breakfast and lunch specials. The owner told us this is a dream she is glad to fulfill.

If you want to visit the Hangry Shack, it's open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm.

You will find the Hangry Shack at 2611 Harding Avenue.