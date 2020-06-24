Hands-free law making its way to Indiana roadways

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting July 1st, Indiana drivers will be seeing a new hands-free law on the roadways.

In the state, there is currently a hands-free law in effect.

However, the new law goes a bit further. If prohibits you from using a telecommunications device while the car is strictly in motion.

If the car is stopped at a light, it can be used. When you press on the gas, it's time to put it away.

The new law encourages you to use Bluetooth and other hands-free devices.

Indiana State Police tell us it's not worth risking a life to check a text.

"There are studies that have been conducted and it's going to save approximately 130 lives here in the state of Indiana by this new law coming into effect and it's going to help keep our roadways safer for all the citizens out here traveling," said Sgt. Matt Ames.

According to reports, texting is considered one of the leading causes of teen death.

Ames tells us it's an issue that needs to be addressed.

"Do you know what it's like for a police officer to knock on someone's door and say 'Hey I got some bad news for you, your family members been involved in an accident' and you can take someone else's life and you'll have to live with that for the rest of your life. Just the 2 to 3-second text is not worth it at all."

This year citations will be issued for violations. In 2021, fines will be given out and it will be added to your driving record.