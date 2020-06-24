Clear

Hands-free law making its way to Indiana roadways

Starting July 1st, Indiana drivers will be seeing a new hands-free law on the roadways.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting July 1st, Indiana drivers will be seeing a new hands-free law on the roadways.

In the state, there is currently a hands-free law in effect.

However, the new law goes a bit further. If prohibits you from using a telecommunications device while the car is strictly in motion.

If the car is stopped at a light, it can be used. When you press on the gas, it's time to put it away.

The new law encourages you to use Bluetooth and other hands-free devices.

Indiana State Police tell us it's not worth risking a life to check a text.

"There are studies that have been conducted and it's going to save approximately 130 lives here in the state of Indiana by this new law coming into effect and it's going to help keep our roadways safer for all the citizens out here traveling," said Sgt. Matt Ames.

According to reports, texting is considered one of the leading causes of teen death.

Ames tells us it's an issue that needs to be addressed.

"Do you know what it's like for a police officer to knock on someone's door and say 'Hey I got some bad news for you, your family members been involved in an accident' and you can take someone else's life and you'll have to live with that for the rest of your life. Just the 2 to 3-second text is not worth it at all."

This year citations will be issued for violations. In 2021, fines will be given out and it will be added to your driving record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bonfire Safety in A Drought

Image

Hands-free law making its way to Indiana roadways

Image

Crews respond to serious early morning crash

Image

More at-home firework shows happening amid coronavirus pandemic

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of isolated afternoon showers. High: 81°

Image

The man who broke the Larry Nassar story

Image

Vigo County judge to be interviewed for court of appeals position

Image

Vincennes University to honor the class of 2020 with virtual graduation

Image

Knox County Jail update

Image

Vincennes Police warn residents to lock their cars

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137825

Reported Deaths: 6707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook877844439
Lake9404405
DuPage8736455
Kane7457254
Will6433310
Winnebago289383
McHenry192292
St. Clair1624127
Kankakee115862
Kendall92421
Madison82667
Rock Island79728
Champaign78712
Boone56221
DeKalb52518
Peoria44225
Sangamon39231
Jackson32518
Randolph2787
Stephenson2555
McLean25313
Ogle2374
Clinton22517
Macon22022
LaSalle19116
Union18218
Whiteside17615
Coles15117
Grundy1433
Iroquois1435
Warren1290
Morgan1213
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10417
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson954
Henry761
Pulaski670
Adams631
Marion620
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Unassigned440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston382
Jersey321
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Fulton130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Effingham111
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Out of IL70
Marshall60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42871

Reported Deaths: 2569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10977669
Lake4489238
Elkhart266539
Allen243697
St. Joseph168758
Cass16259
Hamilton139397
Hendricks132794
Johnson1205117
Porter62636
Madison62163
Clark59743
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5418
Howard50150
LaPorte49225
Jackson4323
Delaware41047
LaGrange4086
Shelby40724
Kosciusko3972
Boone39641
Hancock39234
Noble37627
Marshall3693
Floyd34743
Vanderburgh3476
Morgan30530
Grant27726
Montgomery27419
Clinton2731
Dubois2516
White24910
Decatur23932
Monroe21326
Vigo2128
Henry21115
Harrison20022
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19022
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1772
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1516
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1112
Wayne1106
Perry1094
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper932
Newton8910
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley714
Jay650
Wells651
Fulton631
Huntington622
Washington621
Starke613
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford332
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192