Hands-Free driving law set to start in Indiana - here's what will happen if you get pulled over

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Starting on July 1 Indiana is going completely hands-free. The 'Hands-Free Driving Law' makes it illegal for someone to be on their phone when driving. This includes texting, making a call, searching for directions, and anything else you may be doing.

The only time you can use your phone in your car is when you are dialing 911 or you are using it as a hands-free device. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says, "It's a law that is put into place in order to try to make the highway more safe for everyone."

According to Indiana state police, more than ten thousand car crashes happened in 2019 due to distracted driving. Two thousand of those crashes resulted in injuries, and 19 resulted in death.

Officers will be able to write a ticket if they see a phone in your hands while you're behind the wheel. The fine can go up to as large as $500. The new law is an infraction. This means that this law will be treated the same as getting a speeding ticket. It is a C-class infraction.

Although you may be getting a ticket you will not yet get points added onto your driver's license. July 1, 2021, is when Indiana State Police will start adding points to your license if you are found breaking the law.

If you get enough points your license will get suspended.

Indiana state police superintendent Doug Carter says officers are not looking to write a lot of tickets for this infraction.