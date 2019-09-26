Clear
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Terre Haute Police Department K-9 Officers Luca and Diesel IV

K-9s Diesel IV and Luca recently passed away after more than a decade protecting their human handlers.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute police K-9s are being remembered for their service to the community. K-9s Diesel IV and Luca recently passed away after more than a decade protecting their human handlers.

A special service was held Thursday morning at Cross Tabernacle Church. A small group gathered to recognize their dedication and sacrifice.

LINK THPD K-9 LUCA RETIRES DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES

Sergeant Todd Haller was Diesel’s partner. Sergeant Adam Loudermilk worked with Luca.

Sgt. Haller has spoken at many services over the years but this service was especially difficult.

Sgt. Haller says, "Probably the toughest one I've ever done. I didn't want to do the service. I had another person lined up to do it but the Lord spoke to me a couple days ago and said you're going to do it because that's your calling, that's your appointment."

LINK REMEMBERING THE LIVES OF TWO K-9 OFFICERS AND THEIR DEDICATION TO THE COMMUNITY

Haller has worked in the K-9 Unit since it was established. He says the pain of losing a partner is something every handler knows is coming.

“You can't describe it. You can't simulate it. You have to let them see it."

Haller says his partner saved his life more times than he will ever know. He says he's holding on to the memories and the lessons.

"Everyone's appointed to an ending and this is the end every K-9 that serves for the Terre Haute Police Department or any other law enforcement agency across the nation."

Both handlers are working with new K-9 partners who will serve the community like the K-9s before them.

