Handle with Care program hopes to help children in drug endangered homes

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -- Drug use and abuse have many faces and it impacts more people than just the addicts. That's why organizations in Richland County Illinois are coming together to help children who need it most.

Brad Ameter is a Richland County Sheriff Deputy. He's also the school resource officer for the Richland County School Corporation. Over the course of his day, he is in all of the schools.

So, when the corporation wanted to start a program to help students who may experience traumatic events. He was at the top of the list to help!

"They contact me and say 'hey Jane Doe has had a traumatic experience.' They give me Jane Doe I look at what grade she is and I send out a message of any teacher that would have interaction with that kid 'hey just handle this kid with care'," Ameter said.

They hope with even just a little help at school it can ease the child's trauma.

Tuesday night, Amater, Liesl Wingert with Southern Illinois University and 12 other groups and organizations across the county, signed a memorandum of understanding.

That means people like health specialists, drug abuse counselors, the school corporation, law enforcement, and more are all in agreement to help children in drug endangered homes.

"And they can all talk about this is what I do, this is how I do it, and we begin to put those pieces together as a group," Wingert said.

This program just started at the end of August, but they hope to help other counties in their state with similar programs.