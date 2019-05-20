Clear

Handcuffed Clinton man escapes the back of a police car, evading police for hours

A man already in police custody escaped a Vermillion County Sheriff's Office car and then evaded police for hours.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man already in police custody escaped a Vermillion County Sheriff's Office car and then evaded police for hours.

It happened on Sunday night when police received a report about a person trespassing and driving recklessly through the Hillsdale area.

That driver was later identified as 35-year-old Jacob Moulton of Clinton.

Police say when they found Moulton, he was speeding, honking his horn, and playing music so loudly officers could hear it from over a block away.

When officers tried to stop him, he allegedly took them on a 12-mile long chase through Fairview Park, Clinton, and Shepardsville.

He allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour on rural roads and 75 miles per hour on city streets.

Police say Moulton had pitbull inside of his vehicle, and the dog was being thrown around during the chase.

Officers ultimately used stop sticks to slow him down, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and go into a yard in Shepardsville.

After a short foot chase, he was arrested.

While handcuffed and buckled in the patrol car, police say Moulton was able to unbuckle his seatbelt, open the car door, and escape.

It took police hours to find him.

He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail facing various charges.

