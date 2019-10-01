Hand Up Music Benefit looks to help area homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is looking to give people in need a hand up.
News 10 spoke with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
The group is preparing to hold a music benefit to help the homeless population.
"We all know that there is an issue with the homeless in our community and it's just growing so we are trying to help meet the gap," Danielle Elkins, from the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley said.
The Hand Up Music Benefit for the Homeless takes place on Saturday at Fairbanks Park from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The organization is suggesting a $10 entry donation. There will be live music and resources on hand for people that need them.
