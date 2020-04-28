Hamilton Center’s Infinity House Secures $10,000 food grant for those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Many people don’t feel comfortable going grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Those with mental health struggles, this may be magnified. The Hamilton Center secured a grant to help ease this burden to those in need.

News 10 spoke with Project Manager at Hamilton Center’s Infinity House Robert Steadman and Executive Director of school services Brock Lough. They say the infinity “clubhouse” is a different take on mental health. Members depend on them and when they asked for help on a basic need such as Grocery shopping during this pandemic the Hamilton Center answered the call.

Lough says the CEO of Hamilton Center and other officers wanted them to come up with a plan. This was to find those with a high level of need during the COVID-19 pandemic and see what they could do to help.

“That’s one of our roles as the hamilton center is to provide our community with services—health services—and just making sure that they are getting their basic needs met,” Lough said.

That’s exactly what they did. The Hamilton Center secured a grant for the Infinity Clubhouse in Terre Haute for $10,000 worth of food items and COVID-19 crisis items. This was through the state of Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Partnering with Save-A-Lot In Terre Haute, Lough says this should be enough to last all active house members for at least two weeks each.

“Typically when the health emergency was not going on, we would provide a meal here at the clubhouse for them,” Lough explained, “This is kind of to supplement them for that meal that they were getting everyday here at the clubhouse to be able to help them in their homes while some of them are trapped in their homes right now.”

Lough says the Hamilton Center is doing other food programs for other counties, but this program is specifically for Infinity House members. He and Robert Steadman say this means the world to them.

That’s what Hamilton Center is all about. You know it means everything to them and it means a lot to us that they reach out to us in the time of need and say, ‘listen can you help me’”, Steadman said, “That’s why we are in the social services field and that’s what we enjoy doing. We’re excited to be able to provide that to the consumers that we have the privilege to serve every day.”

“I’ve been able to get different places in my life because people have helped me,” Lough continued, “So it really means a lot to be able to have this chance to serve the community of Terre Haute.”

They said when they deliver these items, they will be wearing the proper PPE. Both men wanted to thank Save-A-Lot in Terre Haute for partnering with them and helping those in need.