Hamilton Center's Early Head Start Program gets a Boost

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 8:15 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center has finished their brand new classrooms for their early head start program. Officials at the Hamilton Center are thrilled with the new classrooms. This allows them to serve more children in our area.

Construction on the new classrooms began in early August. Hamilton Center received a supplemental funds grant from the office of Head Start of $115,000. It was dedicated to building classrooms, hiring teachers, and offering more services to children enrolled in the early head start program. They provide services five days a week and have 56 children on site. Before, they were only able to provide services for two days a week.

Manager of the Early Head Start program Mandy Posey is very pleased with the additions. She says it's key to serve as many children and families as they possibly can. "It's very exciting," she said, "We started out with two classrooms and now we are up to seven. Over the years we have been able to add classrooms and provide more and more services to families and children in our program.

The Early Head Start program prepares children for pre-school or kindergarten. It also allows parents to go to work or go back to school.

