'Life Project' teaches young adults skills they need as they prepare for the real world

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some young adults across the Wabash Valley are learning life skills to get them ready for the real world.

It's all a part of Hamilton Center's 'Life Project.'

The 'Life Project' is a 10 week course that teaches these young adults everything from cooking, to cleaning, to budgeting and more.

The program serves teens in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.

These young adults range from 14 to 26 years of age.

These groups meet once a week to learn a new skill that they can take home and use.

On Tuesday, one of the groups learned how to make chicken Alfredo for lunch.

Missy Burton is the Clinical Supervisor for Child and Adolescent Services at the Hamilton Center.

She said these young adults also get to take home items from their lessons.

That includes laundry baskets, mops and more.

It's a way to put what they've learned to the test.

"It's not just learning the skill, it's having those items that you can use then when you're using that skill. We all know that those kinds of things are expensive, and so someone who is young and starting out on their own to have a boost up with some of those things is quite exciting," said Burton.

This session of classes is about to wrap up.

The next round will begin in January.

If you're interested in joining the program, you can reach out to the Hamilton Center directly.