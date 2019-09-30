Hamilton Center wraps up 22 Push Up Challenge with staff dropping and giving 22

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the last few weeks, the Hamilton Center has done the 22 Push Up Challenge.
On the 22nd day of the challenge, they held the culminating event.
To finish off, employees of the Hamilton Center dropped and gave 22.
Organizers say with the help of many, the fun challenge touched many lives.
"You would be surprised that just raising, and a simple social media-based exercise like this...it gets people to the point where they're ready to ask for help where they maybe wouldn't have before," Bill Little, the Military Veteran Program Coordinator told us.
Little told us, even though September is over...but raising awareness is non-stop.
