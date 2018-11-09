Hamilton Center working to expand program that helps veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Twice a month veteran’s court happens in Vigo County. The program is in conjunction with Hamilton Center. Judge John Roach has helped people for over two years.

"We have our seventh graduate today and from my observations of them and from what we know they've done and accomplished. It’s been a significant impact," said Judge Roach.

The Hamilton Center's program is called the Military Veteran Program or MVP. It serves those who served our country.

William Little is the coordinator of the program. Little says the program's goal is to support veterans suffering from mental illness.

"And whether that's with PTSD, anxiety, depression, relationship issues. We want to be there to help make those positive changes," said Little.

The numbers continue to show veterans aren't stepping forward with their mental health issues. That's why MVP is starting to make a big change.

One that expands the program through-out the Wabash Valley. It will take some time but the goal is to get every county connected with Hamilton centers MVP.

"We have to reach out to all of the ten counties that we serve. All of our eleven facilities and all of our rural locations as well. We have to go out and find the veterans and help them understand that it is ok to reach out for help," said Little.

It's one small step towards recovery, but for those who served our country, it may be the one step they need for a better life.

"Getting them back to normal. Getting on to the help they need and reestablishing themselves. So this program allows them that opportunity to keep on the right path. A little bit of health that they need.," said Roach.

If you would like to learn more about the MVP program through Hamilton Center check out their website here.