Hamilton Center working to become a certified gambling addiction service provider

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is working to become a certified gambling addiction service provider.
The certification would come from Indiana's Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
It would mean the center would be able to train more of its counselors in gambling addiction.
They would also be able to provide those services to people with private or even no insurance.
At the end of the day, workers at The Hamilton Center say they will be able to help a lot more people.
