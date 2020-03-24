Hamilton Center to remain open - but you might notice some changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state is giving mental health facilities flexibility in providing services.

The Hamilton Center will remain open, however, most appointments will be handled over the phone or by video.

Hamilton Center facilities will remain open for emergency services.

The CEO says it is important everyone takes social distancing and stay at home orders seriously.

Hamilton Center is taking other steps as well. There are question screenings at all locations.

Residents of group homes are asked to stay home.

Visitors aren't allowed at the inpatient unit or residential facilities.

Group therapy will be replaced with individual therapy as needed.

For appointments, call 800-742-0787.