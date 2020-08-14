Hamilton Center receives special designation

TERRE HAUYE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is celebrating a special designation.

The center is now a federally qualified health center look-a-like.

The status puts the Hamilton Center closer to becoming an official Federally Qualified Health Center, or FQHC.

Once they are at that status, they can get federal funding.

Leaders of the Hamilton Center say this will help them provide ways for people in underserved areas to get quality care.

They'll have more money to reach people who may not be able to afford mental health care.

Mel Burks, the CEO of the Hamilton Center says the process to become an FQHC could take anywhere from two months to three-years.