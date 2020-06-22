Hamilton Center receives $5,000 to help with the group's residential facilities

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center is receiving some support to help people that are struggling right now.

The organization received $5,000 from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

People in the group's residential facilities are isolated due to the pandemic.

Hamilton Center wants to keep them mentally and physically active. They will use the money to pay for games, gardening tools, exercise equipment, craft supplies, and other items.

The emergency fund is through the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.