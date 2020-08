TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two large grants are set to help more people in Vigo County.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced the Hamilton Center has been awarded a two-year, $3.9 million grant.

That's to help them become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Hamilton Center picked up another grant from the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

It's to help make a mentoring program at the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center.