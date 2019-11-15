Hamilton Center opens new clinic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center is offering a new service.

The organization launched a new clinic - 'Grace Clinic Health Professional.'

It's a primary and behavioral care clinic in Vigo and Putnam Counties.

The clinic opened in October.

It offers medical and dental care to all ages.

A sliding fee scale is used.

That means no one will be turned away because of their income or ability to pay.

The Vigo County clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Putnam County clinic is open on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.