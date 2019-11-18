Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hamilton Center Foundation has given $600,000 to Hamilton Center, Inc., to help set up opioid treatment programs in two Hoosier counties.

The foundation held a check presentation ceremony on Monday. The money will be used to start programs in Knox County and Hendricks County.

In late 2018, Hamilton Center secured two opioid treatment program licenses from the State of Indiana. The licenses are allowing the organization to expand the services of WIN Recovery, Hamilton Center’s certified opioid treatment program.

“Hamilton Center is committed to providing comprehensive substance abuse treatment to west central Indiana,” said Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L. Burks. “The opioid epidemic in our communities can only be fought successfully if we attack the issue head on and together” he said. “I would like to thank our community partners in Knox and Hendricks counties for supporting the development of WIN Recovery and for their work to assist us in combatting the impact of substance use disorder.”

According to Hamilton Center, WIN Recovery is the first certified opioid treatment program of its kind for both counties. The Knox county clinic will be located at 1433 Willow St, Vincennes IN while the Hendricks county location has not been finalized.

Dr. DJ Rhodes will oversee WIN Recovery. According to Hamilton Center, Dr. Rhodes has a variety of healthcare experience including hospice, home health, hospital administration as well as opioid treatment programs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

Hamilton Center's website states no referrals are needed for the program, and Illinois residents are welcome. Call 812-231-8484 or 833-232-0215 for more information.