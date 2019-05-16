Hamilton Center launches program to help people who have been incarcerated a second chance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center is working to address the jail population not only in Vigo County but across the Wabash Valley.
On Tuesday, they presented a 'New Citizen' program to the commissioners.
The program gives people who have been incarcerated and/or convicted of a felony a second chance.
They are calling it a 'New Way of Life.'
Five people shared their success stories with the program.
They say the hope is for more people to use this as a resource and have the program grow even bigger.
"The thing that we have learned is if any of those come out of prison if they can get a job. I mean, a good job, they most likely will continue to work in that job and grow," Mel Burks, the CEO of Hamilton Center said.
This program has no connection to the Vigo County Jail, but commissioners are thinking about building a new facility for mental health or drug addiction on the property.
