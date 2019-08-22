Hamilton Center is Awarded Meaningful Grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The Hamilton Center has been awarded the school-based System of care grant by the Department of Mental Health and Addictions (DMHA). The grant will provide $7,672 to strengthen the relationship between the SOC, the community, and local schools.

Funds will be used to purchase marketing items specific to Vigo County's System of Care and create an SOC website open to the public, giving children and families additional access to available resources.

"Hamilton Center's primary goals in seeking this grant were to decrease mental health stigma within the schools, strengthen referral pathways from schools to the SOC, and cultivate linkages between schools and mental health providers in the community," said Dwight Weaver, Grant and Wraparound supervisor at the Hamilton Center, "By attacking these three areas, we can begin to address the gaps in services some families experience."

Systems of Care (SOC) is a network of community resources for youth and their families. Organizations, agencies, and groups meet once a month with the purpose of collaborating on the issues of familial, social, economic, and behavioral health needs in the community.

Organizations involved in a SOC work together to connect those in need to service providers and improve the lives of youth and families.

"The goal is to let families and youth know what services and agencies are out there and how they can help them and partner with them to get their needs met," Weaver added, "We all have the same mission and that's to help children and families. This grant allows us to market how to do that."

The Hamilton Center is thrilled that the DMHA is allotting money for this grant. They believe the state is seeing the value of the SOC and allowing them to better market what they are doing.