Clear

Hamilton Center is Awarded Meaningful Grant

The Hamilton Center has been awarded the school-based System of care grant by the Department of Mental Health and Addictions (DMHA). The grant will provide $7,672 to strengthen the relationship between the SOC, the community, and local schools.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The Hamilton Center has been awarded the school-based System of care grant by the Department of Mental Health and Addictions (DMHA). The grant will provide $7,672 to strengthen the relationship between the SOC, the community, and local schools. 

Funds will be used to purchase marketing items specific to Vigo County's System of Care and create an SOC website open to the public, giving children and families additional access to available resources.

"Hamilton Center's primary goals in seeking this grant were to decrease mental health stigma within the schools, strengthen referral pathways from schools to the SOC, and cultivate linkages between schools and mental health providers in the community," said Dwight Weaver, Grant and Wraparound supervisor at the Hamilton Center, "By attacking these three areas, we can begin to address the gaps in services some families experience."

Systems of Care (SOC) is a network of community resources for youth and their families. Organizations, agencies, and groups meet once a month with the purpose of collaborating on the issues of familial, social, economic, and behavioral health needs in the community.

Organizations involved in a SOC work together to connect those in need to service providers and improve the lives of youth and families. 

"The goal is to let families and youth know what services and agencies are out there and how they can help them and partner with them to get their needs met," Weaver added, "We all have the same mission and that's to help children and families. This grant allows us to market how to do that."

The Hamilton Center is thrilled that the DMHA is allotting money for this grant. They believe the state is seeing the value of the SOC and allowing them to better market what they are doing.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations partner to put on special concerts for kids

Image

McCafe It Forward

Image

Hamilton Center is Awarded Meaningful Grant

Image

Bloomfield gets $405,000 for Ready Schools Initiative

Image

Sullivan and Greene County Jail Deal

Image

Vigo County School Protection Officer fired following an arrest in Parke County

Image

Local artist Bill Wolfe sets out to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley in need of volunteers

Image

Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'