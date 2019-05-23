Hamilton Center hosts job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is now hiring.

The company has several positions open, including therapists, mental health techs, addiction counselors, and much more.

On Thursday, they held a career fair to get the word out.

People came in, filled out an application, and even interviewed on the spot.

The company offers a lot of benefits, including insurance, tuition assistance, and much more.

Leaders say job fairs are a benefit to them, and for potential hires.

If you missed the event, but you are interested in a job, call the Hamilton Center at 812-231-8323.