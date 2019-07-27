TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several other events happening across the valley to help get your child ready to go back to school.
The Hamilton Center hosted the annual We Live event Saturday.
Organizers connected families to the resources they need.
Children got school supplies, haircuts and enjoyed several activities like an obstacle course and basketball games.
Organizers said the event is called "we live" because every individual is important.
"It always makes me feel good to make other people feel good, to be able to give back. You see them smiling they love it. Playing ball. Everybody dancing, just having a good time you know the rewards. It's a community just giving back," said Tatu Brown with the Hamilton Center.
Organizers estimate there were nearly 3,500 people at the event.
Related Content
- Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event to help kids get ready to go back to school
- We Live event shows residents they are appreciated
- Hamilton Center hosts job fair
- Hamilton Center holds 'Food for your Mood' event
- IN AG hosts drug take back events
- New Hamilton Center program helping people get their lives back
- Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- Hamilton Center announces partnership with Twin Rivers
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant