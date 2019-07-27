TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several other events happening across the valley to help get your child ready to go back to school.

The Hamilton Center hosted the annual We Live event Saturday.

Organizers connected families to the resources they need.

Children got school supplies, haircuts and enjoyed several activities like an obstacle course and basketball games.

Organizers said the event is called "we live" because every individual is important.

"It always makes me feel good to make other people feel good, to be able to give back. You see them smiling they love it. Playing ball. Everybody dancing, just having a good time you know the rewards. It's a community just giving back," said Tatu Brown with the Hamilton Center.

Organizers estimate there were nearly 3,500 people at the event.