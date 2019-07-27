Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event to help kids get ready to go back to school

The Hamilton Center hosted the annual We Live event Saturday. Children got school supplies, haircuts and enjoyed several activities like an obstacle course and basketball games.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several other events happening across the valley to help get your child ready to go back to school.

The Hamilton Center hosted the annual We Live event Saturday.

Organizers connected families to the resources they need.

Children got school supplies, haircuts and enjoyed several activities like an obstacle course and basketball games.

Organizers said the event is called "we live" because every individual is important.

"It always makes me feel good to make other people feel good, to be able to give back. You see them smiling they love it. Playing ball. Everybody dancing,  just having a good time you know the rewards. It's a community just giving back," said Tatu Brown with the Hamilton Center.

Organizers estimate there were nearly 3,500 people at the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prairieton Fire celebrates 75 years serving community

Image

Petition to move Halloween

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital offers new cancer treatment

Image

McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Image

Families supported at "We Live" event

Image

Volunteers "Serve the Valley" on day 2 of event

Image

Ride for our Troops Bike Show

Image

1 killed in morning car accident

Image

Shelter needs help after taking in 15 dogs

Image

Group shares poll results regarding jail plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather