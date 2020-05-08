Hamilton Center hosts Facebook live putt-putt contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the community turned cancelation into a little fun on Friday afternoon.
The Hamilton Center hosted a putt-putt contest in recognition of the 29th Annual Sheriff Shootout.
The Hamilton Center streamed the event on Facebook.
The Sheriff Shootout is a golf fundraiser for addiction services at Hamilton Center. It has been postponed until sometime in the fall.
Posted by Hamilton Center, Inc. on Friday, May 8, 2020
