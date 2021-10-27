Hamilton Center honors those who promote mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is honoring people who've made a contribution to mental health in the Wabash Valley. Wednesday was the annual Hamilton Center Awards.

The center recognizes individuals and organizations that have contributed to the cause of mental health and battling addiction. The theme of the night was 50 Years Further.

It was to mark the Hamilton Center's 50th anniversary. Leaders gave awards in several categories.

They included Volunteer, Community, and Staff.

Hamilton Center leaders say they're glad to be able to honor people who are making a difference.

The night's keynote speaker was Matt Brooks. He's the former President and CEO of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers. He said he was grateful to be part of the event.

"This group of individuals... they are incredibly talented when it comes to understanding how to administer behavioral services and how to provide treatment to do it in an effective and efficient way," Brooks said.