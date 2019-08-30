Group holds butterfly released to honor overdose victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every day, more than 130 people die of opioid overdoses in the United States.
That's according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
On Friday, the Hamilton Center honored those lives.
The organized held a butterfly release.
As part of the ceremony, people released around 190 butterflies into the air.
The remembrance of life happened the day before International Overdose Awareness Day.
Organizers say they want to shed light on just how far-reaching the opioid epidemic is.
To learn more about getting help from the Hamilton Center, click here.
