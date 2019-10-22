Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center gave out awards to its members on Tuesday night.
Three people were recognized for their contributions.
Dana Guthrie received a Hamilton Center Staff Award. The Parke County Drug Court received the Community Service Award, and Keshia Buskirk was nominated for outstanding volunteer service.
It was the 48th year for the event.
