Clear

Hamilton Center holds annual employee kickoff

Employees painted downtown Terre Haute orange with over 500 employees in orange shirts.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is celebrating its staff.

The Hamilton Center hosted its annual employee kick-off on Friday.

This is the 7th year for the event.

Employees painted downtown Terre Haute orange with over 500 employees in orange shirts.

They were treated to lunch, and some staff members even received prizes.

The guest speaker for the event was Tony McGee. McGee went to Terre Haute South and then went on to play in the NFL for 11 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan

Image

POST 346

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Community remembers 'Mr. Marshall' as city's number 1 fan

Image

Hamilton Center holds annual employee kickoff

Image

Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge

Image

Greene County combats infant mortality with perinatal navigator

Image

Two killed in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clay County

Image

All In: Terre Haute and Danville work to secure casinos just 60 miles apart

Image

Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way