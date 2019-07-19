TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is celebrating its staff.
The Hamilton Center hosted its annual employee kick-off on Friday.
This is the 7th year for the event.
Employees painted downtown Terre Haute orange with over 500 employees in orange shirts.
They were treated to lunch, and some staff members even received prizes.
The guest speaker for the event was Tony McGee. McGee went to Terre Haute South and then went on to play in the NFL for 11 years.
Related Content
- Hamilton Center holds annual employee kickoff
- Hamilton Center hosts job fair
- Hamilton Center holds 'Food for your Mood' event
- Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- Hamilton Center announces partnership with Twin Rivers
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival
- SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming
- Officers hit the links to benefit Hamilton Center
Scroll for more content...