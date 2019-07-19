Hamilton Center holds annual employee kickoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is celebrating its staff.

The Hamilton Center hosted its annual employee kick-off on Friday.

This is the 7th year for the event.

Employees painted downtown Terre Haute orange with over 500 employees in orange shirts.

They were treated to lunch, and some staff members even received prizes.

The guest speaker for the event was Tony McGee. McGee went to Terre Haute South and then went on to play in the NFL for 11 years.