TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Times have been challenging for many across the Wabash Valley. According to a recent poll, American's mental health has declined since 2019.

That's why one organization is stepping up to help.

The Hamilton Center is focusing on developing emotional resiliency with those looking or are currently receiving service.

They told us fitness and health journaling are some of the things that can help.

If you or someone you know needs access to resources, click here.