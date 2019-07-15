Hamilton Center awards $14,000 in funds to programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center will be able to provide more services across the Wabash Valley through mini-grants the Hamilton Center Foundation provided.

The Hamilton Center will use $14,000 for 15 different programs the organization operates in its service area. They include addiction services, primary care and even money to start a new hiking group.

Organizers say in the end, it all goes back to wellness. "Hiking is something that's accessible to almost anyone. We want to be able to offer these services to a wide range of our consumers," said Sam Albrecht, of the Parke-Vermillion County Hamilton Center.