TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center will be able to provide more services across the Wabash Valley through mini-grants the Hamilton Center Foundation provided.
The Hamilton Center will use $14,000 for 15 different programs the organization operates in its service area. They include addiction services, primary care and even money to start a new hiking group.
Organizers say in the end, it all goes back to wellness. "Hiking is something that's accessible to almost anyone. We want to be able to offer these services to a wide range of our consumers," said Sam Albrecht, of the Parke-Vermillion County Hamilton Center.
Related Content
- Hamilton Center awards $14,000 in funds to programs
- Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant
- Hamilton Center hosts job fair
- New Hamilton Center program helping people get their lives back
- Hamilton Center working to expand program that helps veterans
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- Hamilton Center announces partnership with Twin Rivers
- Hamilton Center launches program to help people who have been incarcerated a second chance
- Children's insurance program receives only patchwork funding
Scroll for more content...