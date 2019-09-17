Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local health experts will soon be able to better provide resources to the community.
That's thanks to a grant for more than $7,000.
Hamilton Center in Terre Haute was awarded the school-based Systems of Care Grant.
The grant will help the organization improve the relationship between the System of Care, the community, and local schools.
The System of Care is a network of resources in the community on a variety of issues.
The money will be used to buy marketing items for the SOC.
It will also make a public website so families have more access to the resources.
