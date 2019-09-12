Hamilton Cente hosts clothing drive for people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute hosted a clothing drive on Thursday.
It's called 'We've Got Your Back.'
Hamilton Center staff brought in clothes and shoes for infants, children, and adults.
They invited their clients to come and pick out clothes free of charge.
Clinical supervisor Missy Burton knows how meaningful this is.
"We've got families in a wide variety of different situations. Where they've had to leave home without anything and so by coming here, parents can get clothing for their children," Burton said.
The Hamilton Center saw over 200 over 200 people n their summer clothing drive.
Staff plans to donate leftover clothing to the Bethany House.
