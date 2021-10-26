Here are some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We are just days away from Halloween! We stopped by Dean's Party Mania on Terre Haute southside to hear about some of the most popular costumes this year.

It has a variety of costumes, masks, and decorations.

The store manager, Abby McGrath, shares what some of the most popular costumes are this year.

That list includes scary masks, TV show characters, horror film characters, and group-themed costumes. McGrath says customers are excited to participate in events such as trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treats because they couldn't participate in them last year due to the pandemic.

"I think a lot more people are excited to celebrate Halloween this year. i think they're a little less scared to celebrate. a little less scared to go trick or treating," says McGrath.

According to USA Today, the top costumes this year include:

Witch Rabbit Dinosaur Spider-Man Cruella de Vil Fairy Harley Quinn Cowboy Clown Chucky

