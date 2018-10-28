Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Halloween fun for the whole family

The annual trunk-or-treat took place Sunday in Terre Haute to add to Halloween festivities happening in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 9:18 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ghosts, Superheros and other creatures are out and about a few days before Halloween.

Northside United Methodist Church in Terre Haute hosted a trunk-or-treat Sunday evening.

Other Halloween fun happening in the Wabash Valley:

  • October 31. 6:00-8:00 p.m. Harvest Party at Foursquare Gospel Church. Join them for free food, games, face painting, cakewalk and more. Games for children toddler through elementary age.
  • October 31. 5:00-7:00 p.m. Trick or treat at Meadows Shopping Center. Trick or treat at the Meadows stores! Several stores and non-profit booths will be passing out candy for your little trick or treaters! Participating Stores and Non-Profits include Stein Mart, The Stork Stop, The Classic Man, Ace Blind & Drapery, and CODA.
  • October 31. 5:00-6:00 p.m. Trick or treating at Honey Creek Mall. Participating stores will hand out candy at their doors; walk the mall and stop at stores that have the orange “Trick-or-Treat Here” signs posted. Costumes are welcome, but no face masks or weapons will be allowed for the safety and security of all.  We want to make this a frightfully enjoyable evening for everyone.
  • October 31. Halloween Palooza at Clinton Public Library. Make sure to stop by the Clinton Public Library on Halloween for crafts, games, snacks, and a family costume parade! This community Halloween Palooza will take place in the Library parking from 6 to 8pm. FREE event! Craft tables, Snacks, Movie, Scary Storytime, and Costume Parade at 6:30!
  • October 31.  The Bridge Church. Haunted house, games, cotton candy, face painting, hot dogs and drinks.
  • October 31. Drugs are Spooky at Mental Health America. Trunk or Treat. Haunted House. Halloween Games. FREE! 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 1460 Spruce Str.

Adults decorated their car trunks and passed out candy to kids.

The church pastor says the annual event typically attracts around 600 people in just two hours.

"We enjoy being able to provide a safe environment for families where they know the kids can be safe and it's fun to see the kids get all dressed up and the smiles on their faces," Clark Cowden, pastor of the church said. "To know that they've got something positive and fun in their lives even if it's just for a few hours." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help