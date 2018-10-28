Halloween fun for the whole family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ghosts, Superheros and other creatures are out and about a few days before Halloween.

Northside United Methodist Church in Terre Haute hosted a trunk-or-treat Sunday evening.

Other Halloween fun happening in the Wabash Valley: October 31. 6:00-8:00 p.m. Harvest Party at Foursquare Gospel Church. Join them for free food, games, face painting, cakewalk and more. Games for children toddler through elementary age.

October 31. 6:00-8:00 p.m. Harvest Party at Foursquare Gospel Church. Join them for free food, games, face painting, cakewalk and more. Games for children toddler through elementary age.

October 31. 5:00-7:00 p.m. Trick or treat at Meadows Shopping Center. Trick or treat at the Meadows stores! Several stores and non-profit booths will be passing out candy for your little trick or treaters! Participating Stores and Non-Profits include Stein Mart, The Stork Stop, The Classic Man, Ace Blind & Drapery, and CODA.

October 31. 5:00-6:00 p.m. Trick or treating at Honey Creek Mall. Participating stores will hand out candy at their doors; walk the mall and stop at stores that have the orange "Trick-or-Treat Here" signs posted. Costumes are welcome, but no face masks or weapons will be allowed for the safety and security of all. We want to make this a frightfully enjoyable evening for everyone.

October 31. Halloween Palooza at Clinton Public Library. Make sure to stop by the Clinton Public Library on Halloween for crafts, games, snacks, and a family costume parade! This community Halloween Palooza will take place in the Library parking from 6 to 8pm. FREE event! Craft tables, Snacks, Movie, Scary Storytime, and Costume Parade at 6:30!

October 31. The Bridge Church. Haunted house, games, cotton candy, face painting, hot dogs and drinks.

October 31. Drugs are Spooky at Mental Health America. Trunk or Treat. Haunted House. Halloween Games. FREE! 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 1460 Spruce Str.

Adults decorated their car trunks and passed out candy to kids.

The church pastor says the annual event typically attracts around 600 people in just two hours.

"We enjoy being able to provide a safe environment for families where they know the kids can be safe and it's fun to see the kids get all dressed up and the smiles on their faces," Clark Cowden, pastor of the church said. "To know that they've got something positive and fun in their lives even if it's just for a few hours."