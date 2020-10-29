Halloween celebrations looking different this year, how to be festive while staying safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 is changing our typical Halloween traditions and many families may be avoiding the risks that come with candy collecting.

Many of the things we look forward to each year... are being called off because of the pandemic.

The sudden change can have an impact on a child's mental health.

A study shows that 3 in 10 parents said their child was struggling mentally, emotionally, and physically due to social distancing and lack of routine.

However, there are things you can do at home to celebrate the spooky traditions in a fun and safe way.

Decorate your home

Socially distanced pumpkin carving

DIY costumes

Decorate your own "treat-or-treating" inside of your home

Bake Halloween treats

As a reminder, the CDC recommends to avoid in-person contact during the holiday and always wear a mask when you're unable to do that.