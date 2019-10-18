Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Vigo County
Unhaunted Halloween at Deming Park
October 18 and 19: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Haunted Halloween at Deming Park
October 25 and 26 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Haunted Trick or Treating in downtown Terre Haute
October 25 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Halloween Book Giveaway at the Vigo County Public Library
October 25 6:00 p.m.
Kids Night Out Spooktacular at the YMCA
October 26 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Vigo County CASA Trunk or Treat at the Vigo County Annex
October 28 5:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Torpedoes Trunk or Treat at the VCSC Aquatic Center
October 31 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Terre Haute Trick or Treating
October 30 and 31
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Vermillion County
Trick or Treat at Clinton Public Library
October 31 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Clay County
Community Trunk or Treat at Forest Park in Brazil
October 30 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Knox County
Vincennes Trick or Treating
October 30 and 31 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
