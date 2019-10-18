Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Vigo County

Unhaunted Halloween at Deming Park

October 18 and 19: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Haunted Halloween at Deming Park

October 25 and 26 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Haunted Trick or Treating in downtown Terre Haute

October 25 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Halloween Book Giveaway at the Vigo County Public Library

October 25 6:00 p.m.

Kids Night Out Spooktacular at the YMCA

October 26 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Vigo County CASA Trunk or Treat at the Vigo County Annex

October 28 5:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Torpedoes Trunk or Treat at the VCSC Aquatic Center

October 31 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Terre Haute Trick or Treating

October 30 and 31

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Vermillion County

Trick or Treat at Clinton Public Library

October 31 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Clay County

Community Trunk or Treat at Forest Park in Brazil

October 30 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Knox County

Vincennes Trick or Treating

October 30 and 31 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.