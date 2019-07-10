TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is working to give kids in the Wabash Vallet a fresh start as they head to the classroom.
Ryan Carter is doing his 4th annual backpack giveaway.
It's a way to get backpacks, school supplies, and even haircuts to kids in need before they start the new year.
Carter partners with a local salon who gives kids haircuts for free.
After their haircuts, kids can head home with some new supplies.
Carter told us it is important to make sure these kids are ready to succeed academically.
The giveaway happens on August 4.
This Friday, there is a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser to help buy supplies.
That's at the VFW in Terre Haute from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Haircuts and supplies: Local man works to get kids ready for the school year
- Local kids get ready for Blues Fest
- Salvation Army back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies
- Local group working to gather pet supplies for Irma victims
- Local pet supply store works to help America's veterans
- Local barbershop offers free haircuts to furloughed government employees
- Working out to help local kids
- Group works to empower local kids
- Get a haircut, help a teacher
- Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands