Haircuts and supplies: Local man works to get kids ready for the school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is working to give kids in the Wabash Vallet a fresh start as they head to the classroom.

Ryan Carter is doing his 4th annual backpack giveaway.

It's a way to get backpacks, school supplies, and even haircuts to kids in need before they start the new year.

Carter partners with a local salon who gives kids haircuts for free.

After their haircuts, kids can head home with some new supplies.

Carter told us it is important to make sure these kids are ready to succeed academically.

The giveaway happens on August 4.

This Friday, there is a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser to help buy supplies.

That's at the VFW in Terre Haute from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.