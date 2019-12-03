Hairbangers Ball coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hairbangers Ball is coming to Terre Haute on Saturday.
The band, based out of Chicago, Illinois, is dedicated to 80s music.
Money raised goes to the local Zorah Shrine and community projects.
It's all happening at the Zorah Shrine Temple (420 N 7th St).
"Our auditorium seats 2,000 people," said Member Brad Bole, "It's got a great stage, great acoustics. You just feel ike you're in an old school rock show."
Doors open at 6 p.m. Local band, The Nerve, opens the show at 7:30.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
You can buy tickets at Blackburn Collision Center (1245 N 8th St), the Zorah Shrine office or eventbrite.com.
