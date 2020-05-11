Hair salons open in Terre Haute - by appointment only

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Along with restaurants opening...salons were also able to welcome clients - by appointment only.

We caught up with a woman getting her hair done on Monday morning. She told us it has been a long few weeks but she's excited to finally get in and see her stylist.

"We take a lot of things for granted I've learned with this pandemic. You learn to do with what you have, so you know, that's what we do," Glena Lee told us.

Clients and stylists are required to wear masks during appointments.