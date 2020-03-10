Habitat for Humanity house becomes a home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You may notice a new house on 13 1/2 St. in Terre Haute. It's not just any house. It's a way to bring affordable housing to the city and for one lucky family, it's now a home.

Just a few months ago Habitat for Humanity and Indiana State University broke ground on what would become a brand new house for the Manalaysay family.

Dahlia Manalaysay and her 2 daughters live, work and goes to school right here in Terre Haute. Now, they have a home here.

But this house wasn't just given to them. They had to put in hard work too.

"I worked so much you know corner to corner, clean here and clean there," Manalaysay said. "It's another part of my life this house that I put in. "

Volunteers and Indiana State University students did too. ISU president Deborah Curtis said it's projects like this that teach students the importance of community.

"This turns on a switch for these students. They will go forth from here and absolutely be excited about being a part of this kind of work in whatever community they join later on in life, and that's our goal," Curtis said. "It is not to just prepare professionals, but people who are going to be active and positive members of their community."

This is the 3rd house Indiana State University has sponsored, but President Curtis said it will not be their last.

For the Manalaysays, something a lot of people may take for granted is a dream come true for them.

"I never imagined, I never dreamed that this going on is real. It's our home," she said.

They will officially be moved in by the end of the month.

The Manalaysays had to go through an application, extensive process, and meet certain requirements to be eligible for this. If you or someone you know could qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house, you can find out more and apply, here.