HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - According to county officials, the Vigo County Courthouse will be closing today (8/12/2019) at noon due to HVAC issues.
Business hours will resume as normal on Tuesday.
