HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Business will resume as normal on Tuesday

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - According to county officials, the Vigo County Courthouse will be closing today (8/12/2019) at noon due to HVAC issues.

Business hours will resume as normal on Tuesday.

