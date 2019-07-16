'Up until her last breathe she was a fighter.' Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle

LINTON, Ind. -- The lawn in front of Linton-Stockton High School overflows with students and staff as Madi Moore is honored in prayer.

Madi isn't the first student the school has lost in recent years to illness.

Linton-Stockton Principal Alicia Cornelius says this is a reminder for everyone to make the most of every second they have.

Cornelius helps coach volleyball. The first time she saw Madi on the court during an open gym session she says she left it all on the court.

"She put her all into everything she did," Cornelius says. "She would be the first one to dive on the floor for a ball. She didn't let anything get in her way -- ever."

Volleyball is one of Madi's many involvements in high school.

Linton-Stockton student Madi Conklin says some of her favorite memories with Madi include listening to music before a volleyball game.

LINK | SERVICES SET FOR 17-YEAR-OLD MADI MOORE

"This year for volleyball I'm playing for Madi," Conklin says. "I'm dedicating my senior year to her because she couldn't have her senior year."

Linton-Stockton High School is only one area in the Wabash Valley where Madi left an impact.

"She reached more people than just Linton and even in Greene County," Cornelius says. "Even people in other states know the story of Madi Moore. She's given an example of what life should be, how to be a good person, how to be a good friend, and how to be a good daughter."

Students of all ages admired Madi.

"I would see her walk through the halls and immediately I was touched by her," says Caroline Watson, Linton-Stockton alumnae. She was an example of a strong, tough woman who persevered through a lot."

Recent Linton-Stockton graduate Hannah Watson agrees.

"Her strength inspires so many people," Watson says. "It really brought this community together."

The Linton community is continuing to support Madi's family through numerous fundraiser initiatives that are currently in place throughout the valley. You can find a recent story about these efforts here.

Funeral arrangements can be found here.