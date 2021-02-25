HUD awards $35 million to public housing in Indiana; Nearly $5 million coming to the Wabash Valley

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A jolt of funding is making its way to public housing authorities in the Wabash Valley. This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded over $2.7 billion across America for public housing authorities.

Nearly $35 million worth of that funding was distributed to 40 public housing authorities in Indiana. That includes eight that are located here in the Wabash Valley to the tune of nearly $5 million.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

The Housing Authority of Terre Haute - $2,057,917

Vincennes Housing Authority - $836,485

Brazil Housing Authority - $602,675

Sullivan Housing Authority - $562,578

Washington Housing Authority - $395,495

Bloomfield Housing Authority - $168,085

Knox County Housing Authority - $162,592

Linton Housing Authority - $123,592

This money is to build, renovate, or modernize public housing in communities across the State of Indiana. News 10 spoke with the Executive Director at Sullivan Housing Authority Toni Anderson. She spoke about how helpful this funding is.

Anderson says this funding is determined in part by how well kept a city’s public housing units are. She says Sullivan is fortunate and that not all cities are lucky enough to receive these beneficial funds.

“We’ve been really lucky here that our properties have always been well maintained and that we are able to keep them that way,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the money will be used at four public housing sites in Sullivan. These are Sullivan Towers, Parkview Terrace, Court Plaza, and Sullivan manor, which is family housing.

She says the funding will go towards roof replacements and repairing sidewalks, patios, and parking lots. She says they also have other projects in the works that this funding will help immensely.

“We are very lucky that we have housing to help those in need here in Sullivan and that Congress has—for the last two or three years—been a little more generous in their funding,” Anderson concluded, “We wouldn’t be able to do it without this money.”

HUD’s goal with awarding these funds is to help preserve and improve public housing all across the United States of America.